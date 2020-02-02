Share:

LAHORE - CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed has said that there was constant interaction between police and business community, vowed that their problems will be resolved. He was talking to a delegation of the Small Traders and Cottage Industry Association who called on him under leadership of president association Babar Butt.

The delegation informed about the problems being faced by business community. “Business community always played a positive role in identifying and preventing crime” noted the CCPO.

On this occasion, CCPO directed SP Model Town and SP Cantt to keep in constant touch with the Small Traders and Cottage Industry Association. He agreed with a suggestion floated during the meeting that there should be police helpline for reporting of crime incidents at certain areas where the contact name should be kept secret.

Zulfiqar Hameed said that the population of Lahore has increased manifold but strength of police force remains the same as it was many years ago. Inspector General Punjab Police was being requested for establishment of new police stations. “Special attention was being paid on solution traffic and parking issues at business centers” assured the CCPO.

On this occasion, president association, Babar Butt, assured that small traders would cooperate with police to control crime at business places. “CCPO always cooperated with the business community,” he acknowledged.

Paying homage to the police, the business leaders paid tribute to the tremendous sacrifices of the police against terrorism. The meeting also prayed for the martyr’s elevation.