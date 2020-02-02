Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Paki­stan Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has on Saturday said that Chaudhry brothers are not leaving alliance with Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The minister held a press conference and claimed that Muttahida Qaumi Move­ment-Pakistan (MQM-P) is also standing with the incumbent government. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pa­kistan Peoples Party (PPP) have ended, he said while stressing that inflation is our sole rival.

Sheikh Rasheed said former prime minister Nawaz Sha­rif will not return to Pakistan while Maryam Nawaz will not leave. He further told that he is going to Karachi to meet Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The railways minister also said that the department is act­ing upon the directives of the Supreme Court (SC) to complete the Circular Railway Karachi Project. While talking about In­dia-occupied Kashmir, he said no power in this world can curb the freedom moment of Kashmiris.