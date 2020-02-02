Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the University Sports League & Athletics Championship here at Punjab Football Stadium on Saturday. Provincial Minister for Higher Education Yasir Humayoun, MPA Mussarrat Jamshed Cheema, VC Punjab University Dr. Niaz Ahmed, Secretary Higher Education Sajid Zafar, Pakistan cricket team head coach Misba-ul-Haq, National hockey team head coach Kh Junaid and number of sports players were present on the occasion. While addressing the inaugural ceremony, CM Usman Buzdar said: “The start of these sports events in Punjab is a good sign, as these will help to promote sports activities alongside teaching and learning activities in the educational institutes of the province. Providing opportunities for sports alongside education is among our top priorities. Students of 59 private and public universities will participate in the league, as number of sports competitions will be held among 381 teams. 51 trophies, cash prizes of Rs20mllion and stipends will be distributed among the winning players.”