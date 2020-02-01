Share:

Many corporate leaders think that the part of human resources is to hire fire and solve employee disputes “It’s a dream or drag? Companies without HR”.

In today’s knowledge economy, the value of HR is dangerous to the success of a business.

By research reports shows that 30% of company performance is driven by headship and organization. Without HR’s focus on concerns like progression planning and leadership enlargement, the leadership pipeline ominously suffers and so likely will the company’s bottom line.

HR departments are gradually accountable for creatively acquiring talent and bridging skills gaps, as well as firming employee retention and engagement. Those who have the poise to re-imagine reinvent and reinvigorate their HR teams by capitalizing in training and technology can achieve superior growth and create a distinct good advantage.

FAYYAZ ASHFAQ,

Karachi.