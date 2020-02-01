Share:

ISLAMABAD-The high ups at the Islamabad police have ordered dismissal of a cop after he admitted taking extortion money from a kiosk owner in the area of police station Golra here.

The Golra police have also arrested the cop after registering an FIR against the culprit. The officials said the action is part of government’s policy of zero-tolerance against corruption. According to the reports, Head Constable Qadeem Shah was penalised on the complaint of a citizen. SP Saddar Zone Umer Khan conducted the inquiry and found the accused guilty of extorting the kiosk owner. The accused also admitted taking the money by pressurising the citizen during the inquiry. The DIG (Operations) has said that there is no place of corrupt officials in the department, according to the police spokesman.