Share:

LAHORE - PBG and 4 Corps qualified for the main final of the Corps Commander Polo Cup 2020, sponsored by Jubilee Insurance, after winning their respective matches here on Saturday. The main final will be played today (Sunday) here at 2:30 pm. In Pool A, PBG first defeated Remounts by 5-3. From PBG, Captain Humair Ghazi hammered a hat-trick while Saqib Khan Khakwani and Nicholas struck one goal each. From Remounts, which had one goal handicap advantage, Shahid Imran and Amirreza Behboudi hit one goal each. In the second match of Pool A, Guard Group beat Remounts by 5-2.5. From Guard Group, Ahmed Bilal Riaz and Manuel Carranza thrashed two goals each while Hamza Mawaz Khan scored one. From Remounts, which had a half goal handicap, Shahid Imran and Amirreza Behboudi struck one goal each. In the third and last thrilling match of Pool A, PBG beat Guard Group by 6-4. From PBG, Nicholas cracked a quartet while Saqib and Captain Humair Ghazi scored one goal apiece. From Guard Group, which had one goal handicap, Manuel Carranza banged in a brace and Hamza Mawaz hit one. In Pool B, one match each was played among 4 Corps, Millinneum Movers and BN Polo Team and all the three teams won one match each and with better goal average, 4 Corps qualified for the main final. In the first match of Pool B, BN Polo Team outscored 4 Corps by 3-2.5. From BN Polo Team, Juan Maria Ruiz struck all the three while from Corps 4, which had a half goal handicap, Ernesto Trotz converted two. In the second match of Pool B, 4 Corps outpaced Millennium Movers by 5-3.5. From 4 Corps, Ernesto Trotz smashed in all the five goals while from Millinneum, which had half goal handicap, Mariano Regal thrashed two and Bilal Haye struck one. In the third and last match of Pool B, Millinneum Movers defeated BN Polo Team by 5-4. From Millinneum, which had a goal handicap, Raja Jalal Arslan hit a hat-trick while Mariano Regal scored one. From BN Polo, Juan Maria Ruiz converted three and Babar Naseem scored one.