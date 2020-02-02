Share:

LAHORE - Punjab has finalized preparations for introduction e-transfers system for the medical staff, said Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid here on Saturday. Chairing a meeting at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Saturday, she said staff of BPS-17 and above would be able to submit application for transfer online that would be easier not only for the applicant but also for the administration. Secretary P&SH Capt (Retd) Usman Younus, Special Secretary Ajmal Bhatti, former DG Health Dr Akhtar Rashid, DG PFA Irfan Memon and HISDU team attended the meeting. “This will also put an end to the political influence and nepotism in the department as for as transfers are concerned. Once the applications are in the queue, applicants will be able to track the status and the progress of their applications online as well,” The Minister said. “The app and the forms have been made easy and convenient and this will benefit the employees a great deal,” she added.