LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that entire Pakistani nation on February 05, will observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day, to express complete solidarity with innocent people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) against atrocities being committed on them by Indian forces.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Usman Buzdar directed to observe the Kashmir Day with full zeal and urged the people to actively participate in rallies and gathering to be held to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

A number of programmes would be organized in divisional headquarters of Punjab, districts and tehsils with regard to the Kashmir Day, he added.

The CM said that debate and essay writing competitions would be held in educational institutes in connection with the day whereas rallies would also be organized in different cities as well.

He said, Kashmiri brethren were not alone in their just cause of freedom, adding the entire Pakistani nation was with them.

Usman Buzdar said that Modi government had adversely sabotage democratic values in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.