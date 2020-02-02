LAHORE/MIRPUR KHAS - At least four more cases of polio were detected in the Punjab and Sindh provinces, officials said on Saturday. At least two new polio cases were reported in the Punjab province where total number of polio cases reached 10. Polio virus has been confirmed in two little girls, said to be residents of Dera Ghazi Khan. Blood samples of both the girls were attained last year that had been sent to Laboratory for test. Now, polio virus has been confirmed in their blood.
Earlier, 2 polio cases had also been reported from the same Muhalla, last month. Meanwhile, two more polio cases were reported by authorities in Sindh on Friday raising the number of cases to four in the province this year.According to reports, a five-year-old boy from Jacobabad and a four-year-old boy from Mirpur Khas were affected by polio virus. With the new cases, the number of polio cases in the province from January 2019 has increased to 30 while the number of polio cases has reached 144 during the same period.