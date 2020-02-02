Share:

LAHORE/MIRPUR KHAS - At least four more cases of polio were detected in the Punjab and Sindh provinces, offi­cials said on Saturday. At least two new polio cas­es were reported in the Punjab province where total number of polio cas­es reached 10. Polio virus has been confirmed in two little girls, said to be resi­dents of Dera Ghazi Khan. Blood samples of both the girls were attained last year that had been sent to Laboratory for test. Now, polio virus has been con­firmed in their blood.

Ear­lier, 2 polio cases had also been reported from the same Muhalla, last month. Meanwhile, two more polio cases were reported by au­thorities in Sindh on Friday raising the number of cases to four in the province this year.According to reports, a five-year-old boy from Jacobabad and a four-year-old boy from Mirpur Khas were affected by polio vi­rus. With the new cases, the number of polio cases in the province from Jan­uary 2019 has increased to 30 while the number of polio cases has reached 144 during the same period.