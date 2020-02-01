Share:

FAISALABAD-Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited fruit & vegetables market Sadhar Jhang Road Friday to check the prices.

He observed the auction process of fruit and vegetable in different sheds.

Deputy Commissioner directed the commission agents to refrain from increasing prices without any justification.

He asked the market committee staff to ensure transparent auction of fruits and vegetables to check artificial price hike.

Deputy Commissioner directed for proper cleanliness in the market and said the shopkeepers and retail sellers should be facilitated for providing relief to the consumers at gross root level.

City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhary, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool, Extra Assistant Director Agriculture Marketing Abdur Rehman and others were also present on the occasion.

FDA governing

body meeting held

The 105th meeting of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) governing body was held here on Saturday at FDA committee room.

MPA Adil Parvez Gujjar presided over the meeting while Director General FDA Suhail Khawaja, ADG Amir Aziz, MPA Mian Waris Aziz, Additional Commissioner Mehbub Ahmad, ADC(R) Aftab Ahmad, other members of governing body Sheikh Shahid Parvez, Javed Sharif, Majid Hussain, Nasir Mehmud, Yasir Anwar, representatives of Housing, Finance and Planning & Development Departments and other officers were also present.

The meeting approved the budget of FDA and WASA for 2019-20 and revised budget of 2018-19. The meeting also gave approval for grant of FDA allowance at the rate of 50% on running pay scales of 2017 to the employees of FDA and WASA as per admissible to the employees of LDA Lahore, MDA Multan and RDA Rawalpindi.

A total of 29 items of the agenda came under discussion and the meeting gave decisions for registration of developers of private housing schemes in different categories for strengthening the system of town planning as per the prescribed law & regulations.

Different committees including assets management committee and business model committee were constituted for monitoring of transfer of utility plots in favor of the FDA by developers of the housing colonies and other commercial and business activities.

579 arrested for possessing weapons illegally

The police have arrested 579 persons on charge of possessing illicit weapons in various parts of Faisalabad during the last two months.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that 564 cases were registered against illicit weapon-holders and the accused were arrested.

The police recovered 30 Kalashnikovs, 41 rifles, 81 guns, 405 pistols and 3,298 bullets from their possession.

Three-member gang nabbed, bikes, rickshaws recovered

The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a three-member vehicle lifter gang and recovered motorcycles and rickshaws.

A police spokesman said the police conducted raids and arrested Shehzad Tariq, ringleader, of Chak No 253-GB, his brother Shan Tariq and accomplice Owais.

The police also recovered two motorcycles, two rickshaws and other items as the accused were wanted to the police more than one dozen of cases.

53 outlaws including

19 POs held

The police on Friday arrested 53 outlaws including 19 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during past 24 hours.

Police said that the police recovered 19 pistols, one rifle and 58 bullets from the accused.The police also seized 18.19 kg hashish and 95 liter liquor from 10 drug traffickers during the same period. Likewise, the police arrested two culprits involved in kites business and recovered 700 kites and 4 bundles of chemical-coated strings from their possession.

Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.