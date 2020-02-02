PESHAWAR - A three-day thrilling Galiyat Snow Festival 2020 kicked off with colourful activities in the scenic Nathiagali and other serene spots in Galiyat Valley on Saturday.
A large number of tourists including men, women, youth and children from across the country have reached Galiyat to enjoy the festival.
Organised by the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and Galiyat Development Authority (GDA), the festival features skiing, snow-tubing, trekking, biking, snow hiking, bonfire, tug-of-war, snow football, camping, Vlog competitions, food stalls, snow cartoons, jeep rally and other activities to entertain tourists and visitors.
Women tourists took part in the snow-tubing competitions. A tourist said that they were enjoying the Galiyat Snow Festival in this chilling winter. She said the event would attract more tourists and visitors to the serene spots in Galiyat.
“It is an opportunity for all to participate in one of the biggest adventure events of the year,” said another tourist.
Food and night music are also part of the gala. Famous singers and artists including Ali Azmat, Umair Jaswal, Hamza Abbasi and others performed at night and entertained the tourists. The festival is in full-swing in Nathiagali, Dongagali, Ayubia, Khanispur, Mushkpuri Top and the tourists are participating in skiing, snow-tubing, trekking, biking and the like.