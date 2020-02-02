PESHAWAR - A three-day thrilling Gali­yat Snow Festival 2020 kicked off with colour­ful activities in the scenic Nathiagali and other se­rene spots in Galiyat Val­ley on Saturday.

A large number of tour­ists including men, wom­en, youth and children from across the country have reached Galiyat to enjoy the festival.

Organised by the Tour­ism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and Galiyat Development Au­thority (GDA), the festival features skiing, snow-tub­ing, trekking, biking, snow hiking, bonfire, tug-of-war, snow football, camping, Vlog competi­tions, food stalls, snow cartoons, jeep rally and other activities to enter­tain tourists and visitors.

Women tourists took part in the snow-tubing competitions. A tourist said that they were en­joying the Galiyat Snow Festival in this chilling winter. She said the event would attract more tour­ists and visitors to the se­rene spots in Galiyat.

“It is an opportunity for all to participate in one of the biggest adventure events of the year,” said another tourist.

Food and night music are also part of the gala. Famous singers and art­ists including Ali Azmat, Umair Jaswal, Hamza Abbasi and others per­formed at night and en­tertained the tourists. The festival is in full-swing in Nathiagali, Dongagali, Ayubia, Khanispur, Mush­kpuri Top and the tour­ists are participating in skiing, snow-tubing, trek­king, biking and the like.