KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labor Saeed Ghani said here on Saturday that those who were talking about the Governor’s rule in Sindh should be aware of the fact that governor was not even able to send home his watchman.

Provincial Minister for Information said that this was not the era of dictator Zia-ul-Haq when governors were authorized to dissolve the assemblies.

Talking to the journalists after attending the Adab Festival, organised by the Arts Council, Karachi, Ghani said that in accordance with the constitution of the country the provincial government had been made bound to even pay for the petrol of the vehicle of governor.

Provincial minister said that just like the president, the post of the governor was mere symbolic with no authority. Ghani said that in accordance with the constitution of Pakistan, chief minister was the chief executive of the province.

Provincial Minister for Information asked PTI leader Halim Adil Shaikh that he should first go through the constitution, and then comment on the authority of the governor.

Responding to a question, Ghani said that members of MQM-Pakistan (MQM-P) would be included in the cabinet if they decided to join Pakistan People’s Party.

He said that if the disgruntled allies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were really sincere with the people of Pakistan and their voters, then they should leave the federal government without any delay. Saeed Ghani said that they should not become the part of the sin being committed by the PTI.

Provincial minister said that everyone in the country was suffering as the PTI government had given nothing to the people, except inflation and unemployment.

Responding to another question, Ghani said that Pakistan People’s Party would resist every effort by the federal government to change the name of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). He, instead, proposed legislation to the government if it wanted to change name of the programme.

He said that it was after the consensus of all parties that name was given to the programme.

He rejected the allegations that PPP had launched the programme just to facilitate its favourites.

Responding to another question, Ghani said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman was misusing his authority as he had closed the files of cases of members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, while members of the opposition were facing references one after the other.

On the issue of replacement of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sindh, Saeed Ghani said that Syed Kaleem Imam was still the IGP since he enjoyed the backing of few federal ministers. Provincial minister for information said that if speech similar to the one the Sindh IGP made the other day would have been made by any other bureaucrat in other province, the reaction of the PM would have been entirely different.

But since those at the helm of affairs consider the people of Sindh as worthless so they didn’t care what Syed Kaleem Imam said in his speech. That was the reason Syed Kaleem Imam was acting as Don, he added. He said that he didn’t know why the federal government was delaying the replacement of IGP, Sindh. Responding to another question the Minister said that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah didn’t meet with Jahangir Tareen during his recent visit to Islamabad. He met only with the Premier and discussed with him about the ongoing federal government’s projects in Sindh and about the constant delays in federal funding to the province.