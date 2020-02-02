Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information, Dr Firdous Aashiq Awan on Saturday said that the government and the people of Pakistan would observe the upcoming Kashmir Solidarity Day (February 05) in a befitting manner to send a strong message of support to their brethren in occupied territory.

Addressing a press conference at Press Information Department, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired an important meeting and discussed political and economic situation of the country as well. She said PM also reiterated unflinching support to the brethren in Indian Occupied Kashmir and asked the party leadership, the government and the media to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

She called upon the nation to send a strong message of support to Kashmiri people and jolt world conscience seeking its role in stopping Indian atrocities in the occupied region. She said Kashmir cause is our top priority and PM has desired nationwide support to Kashmiri people and activities in this regard have been started from February 01 that would continue beyond February 05.

Special Assistant said besides observing the day at government level, the party leadership had been directed to observe the day at district, tehsil and municipal committees level so that people within the country and abroad realise the gravity of situation in occupied Kashmir. She said India was subjugating rights of Kashmiri people in the worst form of state terrorism as Indian occupied forces were trampling down all legal and constitutional norms by subjugating Kashmiri people and denying them their just right to self-determination.

4 officials made

OSD over wheat-crises

Awan said PM had also informed the meeting about the government’s steps to control the inflation in country. She said the PM ordered not to spare those elements who were involved in holding the stock of wheat. She said two officers of Quetta Collectorate and two officers of Torkham Collectorate have been made OSD and arrested who were part of wheat smuggling. She said the cases of arrested officers have also been forwarded to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigation. She said top priority of the PTI-led government under the supervision of PM Imran Khan is to eradicate corruption.

SAPM said PM also reviewed the progress of Heath Card Programme during the meeting.

1,000 shelters to be

constructed across country

Earlier, in a series of tweets, she said under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s shelter project, 1000 shelters will be constructed across the country in next twelve months. She said the PM has appointed Naseem-ur-Rehman as focal person for this project. She said the focal person’s office will directly work under the PM to ensure transparency.