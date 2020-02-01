Share:

LOS ANGELES-Sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner are set to embark on a new beauty line.

Kendall dropped the exciting news during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show noting the siblings will develop the venture under her highly successful Kylie Cosmetics brand. “We’re really excited,” she shared. “We haven’t done one yet. I’m the last family member, I think.”

Sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe have all developed cosmetics collections with Kylie, but the 24-year-old reveals her deal with Estee Lauder prevented her from following suit.

“I had a contract before with another makeup company, so now I’m able to do it,” she added.

Previously known as Kylie Lip Kits, Kylie’s company is valued at over $800 million.