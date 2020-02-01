Share:

LOS ANGELES - Kesha says one of the ‘’main driving forces in her life now’’ is ‘’opening her heart’’.

The ‘Rainbow’ hitmaker had a rocky few years after being embroiled in a legal battle with producer and record label executive Dr. Luke in court over her contract as well as claiming he drugged her, raped her and emotionally abused her for a decade, something which he vehemently denies, but she is always ‘’honest’’ about what happened.

She said: ‘’As a woman in music it made me feel more comfortable that I had been honest about my life and what had gone on - what is going on - in my life.

‘’I feel like a lot of times when you’re in entertainment, your job is to just act like everything’s perfect all the time. Sometimes behind the scenes it’s not. That’s one of the main driving forces in my life now. You have no idea what people are going through. It made me want to open my heart and be kind to everyone else, after receiving that kindness.’’

And the 32-year-old singer ‘’feels like the luckiest person in the world’’ that she gets to pursue her dream career in music and she doesn’t see it as a job.