PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minis­ter Mahmood Khan has directed to complete all the arrangements and pre-requisites including clearance of land by expediting the payment pro­cess to land owners so that initiation of construction work on CPEC City Nowshera could be ensured as soon as possible.

He also directed for immediate pro­vision of required strength of police for consolidation of CPEC land and ap­proved establishment of exclusive po­lice station for CPEC City as a long-term solution of security arrangements. The chief minister further directed that crackdown should be carried out against illegal extraction of sand on the site. He also asked for a comprehensive proposal regarding establishment of satellite towns in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa indicating that this project would be in­cluded in the next annual development programme.

The chief minister was presiding over a progress review meeting of housing department/provincial housing au­thority at Chief Minister Secretariat Pe­shawar. Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali, Minister for Education Akbar Ayub, Secretary Housing, SMBR, Head of SSU, representative of FWO, DPO Nowshera and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

Mahmood was briefed about the dif­ferent develop­mental schemes being undertak­en by the provincial housing authority in the province. While briefing about the Naya Pakistan Hous­ing Scheme, it was told that Rs700 mil­lion have been approved for this proj­ect along with allocation of Rs200 mil­lion for current financial year.

A non-ADP Scheme was sent to P&D Department for consideration of PDWP and the project is expected to be launched within next four months. The meeting was also informed about the progress on construction of high-rise flats for government servants at Phase-V Hayatabad Peshawar and told that Rs200 million have been allocat­ed in ADP 2019-20 for the project. Around 144 flats of various categories are being established under the project whereas 56 per cent physical work on the project has been completed.

Similarly, under the construction of flats at civil quarters phase-II, PC-I cost­ing Rs897.638 million have been sub­mitted to PDWP for the construc­tion of 96 flats. The meeting was also briefed about the es­tablishment of satel­lite towns in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and revealed that feasi­bility study of satel­lite towns is being carried out across the province in order to overcome the burden on big cities.

The potential sites have also been identified in the various districts of province for the scheme.

The chief minister particularly direct­ed that agriculture land should not be utilised for housing schemes as this is the clear-cut policy of provincial gov­ernment. However, he directed that feasible sites should be identified for establishment of satellites towns in or­der to make this plan a success. Almost 60 per cent physical work has also been completed on Jaluzai Housing Scheme and possession would be handed over to allottees of phase-I during the cur­rent financial year. The meeting was further briefed about the CPEC City Nowshera to be established through a joint venture of PHA and FWO for which 80, 000 canal land has been ac­quired and possession has also been handed over to FWO.

The chief minister directed the con­cerned authorities to accelerate pay­ment to land owners assuring that a specific Tehsildar would be provid­ed for the purpose. He underlined the need for immediately initiating of works on this project so that econom­ic activities could be started as soon as possible.

It was also revealed in the meeting that PC-I of Hangu Model Town has also been sent to PDWP. The master plan for media colony/Dangram Housing Scheme Swat has been prepared, while detail costing of this project is in prog­ress. The scheme would be ready for in­auguration till April 2020.