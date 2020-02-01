Share:

Rawalpindi-A lawyer was allegedly deprived of cash and a laptop by his clients in premises of district courts, sources informed on Saturday.

According to sources, a lawyer namely Yasir Sultan Yusafzai, member of District Bar Association, lodged a complaint with Police Station Civil Lines stating he appeared before a court in Islamabad in kidnapping case of a married woman in Islamabad on January 25. Later on, the lawyer told police, he drove his two clients Nasir Khan and Aizal Khan, residents of Gulai Lam Butt, Tehsil Matta, Swat, to district courts Rawalpindi to pick some files from office. “I parked my car outside district courts leaving the clients sitting in. The duo took away Rs500,000 cash and a laptop from my car,” he alleged. He requested police to register a case against the accused and recover his stolen money and laptop.

Police accepted the application but had not registered the case against the accused so far, sources said. Talking to The Nation, the victim lawyer Yasir Sultan Yousafzai said he has been shuttling between police station and offices of senior officers but police are not filing case. He also alleged his community is not supporting him in this time of need.

SHO PS Civil Lines SI Tahir Shah, when contacted, declared the occurrence of incident dubious. He said the matter is being interrogated.

In Wakeel Colony, a gang of robbers stormed into a house and made off with gold ornaments, cash and mobile phone, sources said. The incident took place within the limits of PS Airport. The victim house owner namely Muhammad Zafar Abbas reported to police that his family went for shopping by locking the house. He added unknown robbers entered in the house and stole three-tola gold ornaments, Rs100,000 cash and a mobile phone. He asked police to lodge case against the robbers and to recover the stolen stuff. Taking action, ASP Civil Lines Circle Beenish Fatima visited the crime scene along with a team of forensic experts who also collected evidences as part of their investigation. ASP claimed the robbers would be arrested soon. A purse snatcher was arrested by PS Cantt officials during an action in Saddar. According to SHO PS Cannt SI Ahsan Kiyani, a man snatched purse from a woman who immediately alerted police. He said Muhafiz Squad of PS Cannt chased the fleeing snatcher and held him. The accused was sent to police station for further investigation, the SHO said.