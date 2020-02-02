PESHAWAR - Locust attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been contained effectively and crops are protected from damage by swarms of pest entering the bordering areas of D.I.Khan and Tank districts of KP.
This was said by Dr. Naveed Khan, Deputy Director Department of Plant Protection while talking to APP from Emergency Control Cell set-up in D.I.Khan after attack by the pest.
It merits to mention here that swarms of locust have started entering Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after wreaking damage in Balochistan, Sindh, and Punjab provinces.
To tackle locust infestation, the Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department of KP had declared emergency on January 30, 2020 in nine districts of the province.
Dr. Naveed said the strategy of targeting potential pockets of locust swarms prove successful in containing the attack by causing huge mortality to the attacking pest.
He said it was also fortunate that the locust swarms entering KP consist of majority of immature adults, which are not fit for breeding at this stage.
The situation would have aggravated severely if the pest had laid eggs, doubling many times the number of arriving locust, he maintained.
Furthermore, he said the strategy of spraying locust was also very effective because the pest was targeted with pesticide spray during midnight when its ability to fly is zero and is lying dormant.
In day time, the pest is very active and not to be targeted due to its ability to fly very fast with a speed of covering around 150km distance in a single day.
Dr. Naveed also claimed that no damage to crops has been reported in areas of attack by locust in KP.
About the locations of pest attack, he said these were a few hamlets in bordering areas with Punjab as the locust after travelling from Sindh to Punjab was heading towards KP.
He said this pest is mostly found in Arabian countries and due to war-like situation in Syria, Yemen and Iraq, proper measures were not taken there for its control and as a result the pest survived had migrated to Iran and then entered into Pakistan from Baluchistan province. He informed that the agriculture department is fully active to counter the attack of the pest while Plant Protection Department has moved all its pesticide stock to the affected area to stop locust from moving ahead.