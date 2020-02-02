Share:

GHALANAI - One worker was killed and another got seri­ously injured when a marble mine collapsed during mining activities in Ziarat marble area of Safi tehsil of Mohmand tribal district here on Saturday, official said.

Assistant Commis­sioner Upper Mohmand Hamid Iqbal confirmed the incident and in­formed that at about 1:25pm the incident of mine collapse occurred in Ziarat area. Resul­tantly, one worker iden­tified as Bakhtaj Khan, 28, resident of Adamzai Ziarat died on the spot while Ghulam Khan, res­ident of Said Khan Kor was seriously injured, who was brought to the District Headquarters Hospital Ghalanai. He said the injured miner was given first aid and then was shifted to the LRH Peshawar in criti­cal condition.

He informed that a dumper truck bearing registration No: MMD-1109 owned by Naved Khan resident of teh­sil Haleemzai was bad­ly damaged, while the driver remained safe in this incident.

The district adminis­tration urged upon all the minerals and mines contractors in the tribal district Mohmand to en­sure the standard safety measures in the mining activities.

Assistant Commis­sioner Hamid Iqbal asked the mines con­tractors to ensure the availability of first aid, emergency medication, ambulance, validated fire extinguishers, hel­mets and others safety measures in the mining activities.

He said the ACs of re­spective sub-divisions will monitor and check the availability of the equipments in their re­spective areas.

It is pertinent to men­tion here that most of the marble mines in the tribal district are no­torious for poor safety standards and facilities, as similar deadly acci­dents had occurred in the past.