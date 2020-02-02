GHALANAI - One worker was killed and another got seriously injured when a marble mine collapsed during mining activities in Ziarat marble area of Safi tehsil of Mohmand tribal district here on Saturday, official said.
Assistant Commissioner Upper Mohmand Hamid Iqbal confirmed the incident and informed that at about 1:25pm the incident of mine collapse occurred in Ziarat area. Resultantly, one worker identified as Bakhtaj Khan, 28, resident of Adamzai Ziarat died on the spot while Ghulam Khan, resident of Said Khan Kor was seriously injured, who was brought to the District Headquarters Hospital Ghalanai. He said the injured miner was given first aid and then was shifted to the LRH Peshawar in critical condition.
He informed that a dumper truck bearing registration No: MMD-1109 owned by Naved Khan resident of tehsil Haleemzai was badly damaged, while the driver remained safe in this incident.
The district administration urged upon all the minerals and mines contractors in the tribal district Mohmand to ensure the standard safety measures in the mining activities.
Assistant Commissioner Hamid Iqbal asked the mines contractors to ensure the availability of first aid, emergency medication, ambulance, validated fire extinguishers, helmets and others safety measures in the mining activities.
He said the ACs of respective sub-divisions will monitor and check the availability of the equipments in their respective areas.
It is pertinent to mention here that most of the marble mines in the tribal district are notorious for poor safety standards and facilities, as similar deadly accidents had occurred in the past.