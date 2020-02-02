Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) on Saturday imposed ban on all kind of advertisements of the tobacco across the country to reduce the tobacco consumption in public.

Ministry of NHS in this regard issued a notification not allowing any promotion of the tobacco or tobacco products.

Notification issued said that in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 7 of the Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non- Smokers Ordinance, 2002 (LXXIV of 2002) and in suppression of its previous notifications or orders on the issue, the committee on Tobacco Advertisements Guidelines notified under notification No. F. 10-14/2013-FCTC (Pt-1) dated 26th September, 2018 is pleased to prescribe the guidelines regarding tobacco advertisement, promotion and sponsorship namely.

No tobacco or tobacco product advertisement, promotion and sponsorship shall be allowed in print media, including a newspaper, magazine, book, periodicals or any printed publications, except as provided by the Federal Excise Rules 2005.

It said that advertisement was also not allowed in cinema or theatre, including mobile or mini cinema theatre, on television or radio, including cable television or closed circuit television.

Notification also said that advertisement is also ban through branding on cloths or garments, including caps and useable items, through hard or soft on store board or fascia affixed or mobile, at point of sale-either inside or outside or any other place.

The advertisement is also declared ban through out of home billboard, whether fixed or mobile a point of sale either inside or outside or any other place.

It has been also declared ban through poster or painting or by any other mean at point of sale either inside or outside or any other place. The ban has been imposed by display and visibility of tobacco products at either inside or outside of a point of sale, including mobile or fixed retail outlet and street vendor or any other place.

It also banned the advertisement by targeting of individuals, through promotional or informational material, including direct mail, telemarketing, consumer survey or research or third party marketing.

The government also banned it through payment or other contribution to retailers to encourage or induce them to sell products, including retailer incentive programs.

The advertisement has been declared ban through payment or other consideration in exchange for the exclusive sale or prominent display of a particular product or particular manufacture’s product in a retail outlet at a venue or at an event.