ISLAMABAD - A 45-years-old resident of vil­lage Madarpur on Saturday sustained serious injuries as result of unprovoked firing by Indian troops along the Line of Control at Satwal sector.

According to a statement is­sued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the resident was injured due to bullet as result of indiscriminate firing by the Indian troops while deliberately targeting civilian population.

The injured has been shift­ed to nearby medical facility for necessary medical care.

Earlier on January 25, a wom­an sustained injuries as Indi­an troops had targeted civilian population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir from across the restive line of control (LoC), the military media wing had said.

According to the ISPR, the Indian troops had initiated unprovoked firing in the Charikot Sector along the LoC, targeting the civilian population.

A woman, 21, had sustained bullet injuries when she had been working at her house in the sector, the statement had said and added that rescue officials had shifted the woman to the hospital for treatment.