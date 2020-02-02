Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Driver of a tractor trolley was killed while driver of the other was seriously injured when two tractor trolleys, loaded with sugar cane, collided with each other and turned turtle at Chambar and Mirpurkhas Gorchani road late Friday night.

Reports say that Ali Ghulam Khaskheli, the driver, was killed on the spot while another driver Mewa Kohli sustained serious injuries.

He was rushed to rural health center Mirwah Gorchani from where he was referred for LMUH, Hyderabad due to his serious condition.

Later, the body of the driver was handed over to his heirs after completion of formalities.