KARACHI - The Pakistan Navy International Nautical Competition 2020 will be played here from February 3 to 6. The event will be conducted for the third time by Pakistan Navy, as the first competition was conducted in the year 2015 and its second edition was held in 2017. The competition comprises of sailing, swimming, life-saving and seamanship events. The swimming and life-saving races will be conducted at Naval Physical Training and Sports Complex, while the seamanship race and sailing competitions will be held at the Karachi Harbour. Total seven teams from different countries will participate in the event. The aim of the competition is to promote healthy seamanship activities among the friendly navies.