LAHORE - World is acknowledging importance of Pakistan that is a great country with huge economic potential.

These views were expressed by LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar while talking to Director Centre for International Studies Gabriele Lacovino and Senior Analyst Fancesca Manenti at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. LCCI Executive Committee Member Aasia Saail Khan was also present.

Ali Hussam Asghar said that Pakistan is ready to accommodate multinational companies and international investors while promising unmatched business facilitations to them. He said that Pakistan has jumped up 28 places on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index to reach 108th place and secured a place among top 10 countries with the most improved business climate.

“It is an ample proof that Pakistan is on the right track. LCCI aims to bring EODB rating of Pakistan in top 50 countries in coming few years”, he said, adding, Italy had been very supportive to Pakistan within the EU with special reference to trade-related issues.

Italy is Pakistan’s third biggest market in Europe and bilateral trade is likely to touch new heights in near future.

He said Pakistan attaches the highest importance to its relations with Italy in various fields. The Italian investors can invest in agro-based industries, construction, mining, textiles and tourism sectors, where Pakistan could contribute and find complimentary areas in design and fashion. Other sectors included IT and telecommunication.

Ali Hussam Asghar said that Italian businessmen can take advantage from the investment-friendly climate of Pakistan that offered best return on the foreign investment with economic policies providing for legal protection to foreign investment. Despite ups and down, not a single foreign investor has suffered in Pakistan.

He said that it is high time for the Italian investors to come to Pakistan and make investments as the country is fast becoming hub of economic activity in the region. He said that there is vast scope in the field of dairy products in which Italy enjoys expertise and hence both the countries can make huge profits.

He said that all the projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor not only promise healthy economic growth rate but also ensure bright future of country. The Italian business community can take advantage of these developments.