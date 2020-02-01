Share:

LOS ANGELES -Pitbull has hinted he may be making an appearance in Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Super Bowl half-time show. The 39-year-old rapper has said he’s ‘’involved in a lot of things’’ to do with the upcoming sporting event - which takes place in Miami on Sunday - which may include a guest appearance during the highly-anticipated half-time show, which this year is being co-headlined by J.Lo and Shakira. When asked about the show, he said: ‘’Am I in the halftime show? I’m involved in a lot of things that have to do with the Super Bowl. I’ll leave it at that. I plead the fifth that this question might incriminate me.’’ And although he won’t confirm or deny his involvement, Pitbull has nothing but praise for both Jennifer and Shakira. He added to ‘Entertainment Tonight’: ‘’I’m very proud of both of them. [They are] sophisticated, sexy, powerful, hard-working, diligent, militant, and when I say militant, I mean they just go and get it. They’ve opened up a lot of doors for someone such as myself and I’m always proud to be around them. I’m always proud of them and what they got going on and how they keep taking it to the next level.’’

Meanwhile, Gloria Estefan recently teased ‘’plenty of surprises’’ for the upcoming show, although she insisted she won’t be part of the performance.