ISLAMABAD - Despite criticism of Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) over the government’s announce­ment to form new committees to negotiate with its allies, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) insists that the de­cision was made to make the negotiation process more ef­fective and improve contacts with the coalition partners.

As the PML-Q has major res­ervations over non-implemen­tation of the already signed power-sharing formula mainly in Punjab, PTI understands that the negotiation process would become more effective when two heavy weights of the prov­ince—Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar—would be part of the talks, it emerged on Saturday during background discus­sions with some PTI leaders.

On Friday, the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to form new committees to address reservations of allied parties had irked the PML-Q, an impor­tant ally of the PTI government in the centre and in Punjab.

PTI insists that the major demands of PML-Q include re­lease of development funds in the respective constituencies of their lawmakers and giving more administrative powers to it in at least three districts of the Punjab and both these is­sues are directly connected with the provincial administration.

An office bearer of the PTI’s Central Secretariat reminded that even chief minister Pun­jab was part of the negotiation process when the previous com­mittee led by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak had negotiated with the disgruntled PML-Q.

Earlier, PML-Q leader and Pun­jab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had expressed his reservations over the formation of new committee. “We can’t un­derstand the logic behind the new committee. One committee is formed after another,” he had remarked, adding negotiations with the previous committee were leading towards improve­ment on the disputed matters.

PM on Thursday had formed three separate committees to ne­gotiate and address reservations of the disgruntled government allies including PML-Q and Mut­tahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

The committee tasked to hold talks with Q League comprised of Punjab governor as its con­vener, CM Sardar Usman Buzdar and federal minister Shafqat Mahmood. The committee man­dated to negotiate with the MQM consisted of Planning and

Development Minister Asad Umar as its convener, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, and Haleem Adil Sheikh. A third committee was formed to talk to the unhappy allied party in the provincial government of Balochistan. Earlier, a committee comprised of Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, and PTI leader Jahangir Tareen was negotiating with both all allies.In January, MQM leader and Federal Information Technology Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had announced to resign from Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet over his party’s reservations with the PTI government for not fulfilling its promises.

PML-Q leadership claims that his party’s ministers and lawmakers are not getting due share in the development budget and administration affairs as committed in the power sharing formula signed by PTI with it after 2018 General Elections.

Under the formula, the PTI had agreed to give PML-Q two federal and as many provincial ministries and the Punjab Assembly speaker’s slot but the commitment had not been entirely fulfilled. Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema is the only federal minister from the PML-Q.

The ruling party had agreed that its provincial government will consult both PML-Q ministers in Punjab in matters of transfers and postings in their respective ministries.

The PML-Q will have complete say in the administrative affairs and transfer/postings in at least three districts of Punjab—Gujrat, Chakwal and Bahawalpur besides three other tehsils of the province. It was agreed upon that the government will allocate budget for the schemes proposed by Q League lawmakers.