Kandhkot - Ghotki police on Saturday claimed to have caught two ‘criminals’ wanted in connection with various cases.

According to a press release, SHO Mirpur Mathelo and his team, on a tip off, apprehended two criminals, Abdul Wahab, son of Moula Bux Chachar and Jameel Ahmed from the limits of Dhooki pull area at Link Road.

When contacted, Ghotki Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjar said that they were wanted to the police in connection with several crimes.

He said one TT pistol, several bullets and one snatched motorcyclist were recovered from their possession.

He further said that A-section police had caught an ‘absconder’, Noor Mohammad, son of Gull Mohmmad, from the precinct of Shelton Hotel, who was also wanted to police in connection with several cases.

‘Outlaw’ held

Meanwhile, police nabbed an alleged outlaw along with TT pistol here on Saturday. According to police spokesman, Ubbaro police, led by Inspector Shabir Ahmed Arain, during checking at Dirbh Shaakh bridge near Rounti arrested an outlaw identified as Hayaat, son of Raju Turt, and recovered on TT pistol and 12 bullets from him.

Furthermore, Sarhad police station raided a gambling den and caught two gamblers namely Shahzado Sheikh and Wali Dad Abro.

Police said that two cell phones and thousands of rupees of cash were seized.