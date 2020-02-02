Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have said that they will oppose the bill requesting to increase the salaries of lawmakers. 

Senator Faisal Javed from PTI said that the party and its senators will oppose the bill. He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan has continuously requested government officials to not spend extravagantly from national funds.

He further added that PTI is focused on giving relief to the masses of Pakistan, specifically the poor.

Additionally, Sherry Rehman, PPP’s parliamentary Senate leader also said that her party will be opposing the bill. In a tweet on Saturday, she mentioned that, “we will not support the bill on the salary increase for parliamentarians.”

Members of the parliament have submitted a draft bill asking for an increase in salaries of the members of the National Assembly by 100 percent and an increase of 400 percent in the salaries of the Senate chairman, deputy chairman and speaker.