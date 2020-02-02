Share:

SWABI - Speaker of National As­sembly Asad Qaiser on Saturday said that he ac­knowledges inflation in the country, but the cur­rent government is not responsible for it.

Addressing a rally af­ter the inauguration of gas and other develop­ment projects in Swabi, the speaker blamed past governments for the current situation of the country.

Qaiser added that de­velopment projects worth billion of rupees are underway in Swabi and announced to bring package for agriculture. He added that govern­ment approved 220KV grid station worth Rs11 billion, which will end load-shedding in the district.

The speaker claimed that for the first time Pashtuns are part of the government.

Meawhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Mohmand chapter lead­ers and workers were joined by Ekkaghund baazar shopkeepers in a joint agitation against price hike of food com­modities, flour, sug­ar, petrol, gas, and oth­er commodities here at Lower Mohmand Ekka­ghund baazar on Satur­day.

The protesters marched in the Ekk­aghund baazar and were chanting slogans against the incumbent government. PPP dis­trict senior leader Jan­graiz Khan, PPP candi­date for PK-103 Arshad Khan, Shah Sawar Khan, Zakir Khan and other representatives.