SWABI - Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Saturday said that he acknowledges inflation in the country, but the current government is not responsible for it.
Addressing a rally after the inauguration of gas and other development projects in Swabi, the speaker blamed past governments for the current situation of the country.
Qaiser added that development projects worth billion of rupees are underway in Swabi and announced to bring package for agriculture. He added that government approved 220KV grid station worth Rs11 billion, which will end load-shedding in the district.
The speaker claimed that for the first time Pashtuns are part of the government.
Meawhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Mohmand chapter leaders and workers were joined by Ekkaghund baazar shopkeepers in a joint agitation against price hike of food commodities, flour, sugar, petrol, gas, and other commodities here at Lower Mohmand Ekkaghund baazar on Saturday.
The protesters marched in the Ekkaghund baazar and were chanting slogans against the incumbent government. PPP district senior leader Jangraiz Khan, PPP candidate for PK-103 Arshad Khan, Shah Sawar Khan, Zakir Khan and other representatives.