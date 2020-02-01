Share:

Two gangs of highwaymen busted

SIALKOT (INP): Eight suspects have been arrested for robbing passengers on highways and roads in Sialkot, according to the police. Their ringleader was also apprehended in the operation conducted late Friday night. The police said the suspects belong to two “dangerous” gangs who had become a “symbol of terror” in the region.

Youth dies after consuming toxic liquor

MUZAFFARGARH (APP): A youth died after consuming poisonous liquor at Jatoi Road in Ali Pur police limits on Saturday. According to the police, 22-year-old Usman consumed toxic liquor and died while the police had started investigation.

Woman electrocuted

FAISALABAD (APP): A woman was electrocuted at her house in Millat Town police limits on Saturday. A police spokesman said Sumaira Bibi of Chak No 118-JB was busy in domestic works when she received a fatal electric shock.

Youth commits suicide

FAISALABAD (APP): A youth committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Sadar Tandlianwala police limits on Saturday. A police spokesman said that 26-year-old Wajid Bashir of Chak No 400-GB after quarreling with his family swallowed poisonous spray. He was shifted to a hospital where died.

Student killed in road mishap

KHANEWAL (APP): A student was killed in an incident near Mian Channu on Saturday. According to the Rescue 1122, Muhammad Abdullah of Muslim Town was travelling on a motorcycle rickshaw when his clothes entangled in chain of the bike and he died on the spot.