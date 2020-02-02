Share:

LAHORE - Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute & Amirud Din Medical College Prof Sardar Mohammad Al-Freed Zafar has said that the services for the suffering humanity would never go waste.

Speaking at a ceremony of Rotary Club donating wheelchairs to Lahore General Hospital on Saturday, he said that the Almighty has promised reward in life hereafter. Governor of Rotary Club Mohammad Sohail handed over 25 wheelchairs to the LGH administration.

Prof Al-Freed Zafar said that people in Pakistan was amongst top nations giving donations for the suffering humanity. He urged philanthropists to continue giving a helping hand to the government in serving the deserving patients. He said that religion also teaches well off to distribute resources for have-nots.