PESHAWAR - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (SCCI) Executive Committee Saturday demanded of the federal and provincial governments and subordinate departments relating to trade and commerce to give relief to business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The executive body meeting was chaired by SCCI president Maqsood Anwar in which a resolution was unanimously adopted and passed asking Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Excise and Taxation department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Halal Food Authority, Cantonment Board, and federal and provincial governments to adopt business friendly steps to make easiness for traders’ community instead of multiplying their difficulties, by implementing unilateral policies.

SCCI senior vice president Shahid Hussain, vice president Jalil Jan, former president, Zahidullah Shinwari, Faiz Muhammad, SMEDA General Manager Outreach Javed Khattak, member of the executive committee attended the meeting. The meeting voiced concern over the Point of Sale system, calling it as an un-clear procedure of POS, and doing business would be made impossible after complete enforcement of the system. It observed that the business and trade activities were adversely affected and almost on the verge of closure due to the anti-business policies of the incumbent govt.

They urged the government and relevant departments to take the business community and relevant stakeholders in confidence before enforcement of a policy. They also protested against the wheat flour and sugar crisis in the country, besides hike in power and gas tariffs, gradual increase in petroleum commodities. The SCCI president Maqsood, while highlighting the chamber level activities, informed the meeting that a MoU was signed between the SCCI and Australia Pakistan Chamber (APC), meant to strengthen bilateral trade relations, exchange of business delegations and taking full benefits from each others’ experiences.

The meeting was told that Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) was established at the chamber house for which focal persons from relevant federal and provincial government departments were nominated. The Executive Committee accorded approval for the establishment of Business Excellence Award, being organizing every year under the SCCI for which the chamber’s former senior vice president, Saad Khan was nominated as chairman of the BEA committee, while chamber’s former vice president, Haris Mufti and executive member, Junaid Altaf were nominated as member of the committee.

Maqsood further said that SCCI will continue raising voice for amicable and sustainable resolve of business community’s issues at every fora and will take up problems with relevant federal and provincial government departments in an effective manner.

On the occasion, SCCI other office bearers were also spoke on the occasion and gave proposals for amicable resolution of the business community’s issues.