LAHORE - Shalamar Hospital, an undergraduate and postgraduate teaching hospital providing healthcare to over 600,000 patients annually across Lahore and neighbouring cities has partnered with Johns Hopkins Medicine International (JHI), a globally recognized tertiary care medical institute of USA to develop a Women’s Health Center (WHC). Johns Hopkins Medicine International (JHI) shall provide the services through its member Sibley Memorial Hospital (SMH). The MoU was signed on the first day of the 4th international conference being organized by Shalamar Medical & Dental College (SMDC).

Shalamar Hospital is a full-service, not-for-profit tertiary care hospital offering comprehensive medical, surgical and therapeutic services. With 500 beds and more than 2000 employees and a world-class medical staff, Shalamar Hospital provides technologically advanced care on highly subsidized rates.

Johns Hopkins is one of only a few centers in the United States to offer a comprehensive array of leading-edge treatment services for adults and children. According to US News & World Report’s 2019–20 Best Hospitals list, Johns Hopkins is the United States’ top-ranked hospital combined for both adult and paediatric care. It is for the first time that any medical institute of Pakistan is partnering with JHI for the provision of advanced healthcare.

The MoU was signed by Shahid Hussain, Chairman, Businessmen Hospital Trust (BHT) and Dr Sumera Haq, representing Johns Hopkins Medicine International. Brig (R) Anis Ahmed, Chief Executive, Shalamar Institute of Health Sciences (SIHS); Col (R) Dr Tanveer Rana, Chief Operating Officer, Shalamar Hospital; and Prof M Zahid Bashir, Principal, Shalamar Medical & Dental College (SMDC) were also present at the signing ceremony.

The Women’s Health Center (WHC) will be established at Shalamar Hospital, whereby Johns Hopkins Medicine International (JHI) will provide women efficient healthcare services as well as on-site observer ship in Washington DC for selected candidates.