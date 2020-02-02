Share:

ISLAMABAD - Shazad Dada, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan Limited, has taken over as the president of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) for the 2020 term. This was announced at the 160th annual general meeting of the OICCI held at the Chamber on Friday. Haroon Rashid, Managing Director Shell Pakistan Limited, was elected unopposed as the vice president. The other elected members of the OICCI Managing Committee for 2020 are as follows: Syed Anis Ahmed, Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited, Imran Ahmad Khan, Bayer Pakistan (Pvt) Limited, Ghiasuddin Khan, Engro Corporation Limited, Irfan siddiqui, Meezan Bank Limited, Marek Andzej Minkiewicz, Metro Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd, Astushi Fujii, Mitsubishi Corporation, Samer Chedid, Nestle Pakistan Limited, and Imran Rasheed, Novartis Pharma (Pakistan) Limited. Shazad Dada in his message to the members said that he strongly believes that Pakistan offers considerable growth potential for existing foreign investors and attractive opportunities for new investors. He said his conviction is supported by OICCI members who invested over US$ 13 billion in new capital expenditure in the last seven years. He opined that the current dip in the economic cycle of the country will soon revert back to a positive growth trend.