UK police said a stabbing incident took place earlier in the day in Streatham, a busy residential suburb in South London.

A man was shot by law enforcement officers after the stabbing incident, the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter. According to the report, two people were injured in the incident, which has been declared terrorist-related.

The Metropolitan Police have asked people to avoid the area while emergency services deal with the incident.

The UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported last October that the number of knife and sharp instrument offences recorded by police in England and Wales in 2019 was on the rise, becoming the highest since 2011. More than 43,500 incidents were reported between March 2018 and March 2019.

Almost half of all offences involving knives or sharp objects were intentionally committed to cause serious harm and injury, fewer of them included cases of rape, sexual assault, attempted murder, and homicide, according to the report.