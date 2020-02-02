Share:

LAHORE - PML-Q President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain has said that though his party was small but had experience of ruling the province with two-third majority. “We regard Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) as our colleague and it should give us the same status. We are colleague not enemy”, he said. Ch Shujat said that statements of Ch Parvez Elahi, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi or any other party worker reflected truth and nothing more than that. He said that those showing clips of statements to PM Imran Khan were giving wrong impression. He said that these people and not the PML-Q was enemy of PTI. Referring to the case filed by Shehbaz Sharif against a newspaper in London, he said that only time would tell that how long the ex-CM would peruse the case in Queen’s Bench. He recalled the similar case filed by PML-Q leaders against world famous The Guardian newspaper for publishing wrong and misleading news, saying Ejaz Batalvi and Mahmood A Shaikh argued the case and achieved victory within three months. He said that The Guardian published apology on its front page prominently. Referring to the statement of Sheikh Rashid that gave the impression of link of Shehbaz Sharif with the establishment, he said that the PML-N vote bank belonged to Nawaz Sharif and as such his younger brother was nothing but a worker.