PESHAWAR - At least three people died and nine others injured when roof of an under construct seminary collapsed here in the provincial capital on Saturday. Rescue sources said that the incident took place in Badaber area near Spin Mosque of Peshawar where roof of an under construction seminar suddenly came down resultantly 12 people were trapped under the debris. Three people died in the incident while nine others were injured in the roof collapse. The Rescue 1122 team along with heavy machinery reached the scene and started rescue operation. The bodies and injured were retrieved after removing the rubble and shifted to hospital.