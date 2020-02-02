Share:

RAWALPINDI - Three people died due to suffocation in Jatha Hathyal area of Rawat, Rawalpindi. According to the local police, the deceased were sleeping in a car parked inside a shop due to severe coldness in the area. The deceased were identified as Feroze Khan, Hyder and Osama. The dead bodies were moved to a nearby hospital. Earlier on December 15, last year, three members of a family including a police official, were suffocated to death due to gas leak in their room in Rajoiya village of Abbottabad. A man Jahangir had left the gas heater on last night when he and other family members went to sleep, SHO Havelian police Sardar Rafique had said. Jahangir, his wife Musarrat Shaheen and seven-year-old son Ahmad Jahangir died by suffocation after their room filled with gas, police official said. The dead bodies were shifted to Rural Health Centre.