LAHORE - Mian Misbahur Rehman Group is leading Lahore Gymkhana elections for the next three year term. Mian Misbahur Rehman Group is leading the race on eight seats while candidates fielded by Kamran Lashari were ahead on four seats on completion of counting of 60 per cent of the votes polled. Outgoing chairman Kamran Lashari is repeating elections for another term while Mian Misbahur Rehman Group has fielded Dr Jawad Sajid Khan for the prestigious slot.

Out of eligible 5500 voters, about 3300 exercised their right to vote in the polling that started in the morning and continued without any break till 6pm. The Election Committee had completed counting of 60 per cent of the votes when this report was filed late night. After completing counting of all votes, the Committee will announce results early morning. Kamran Lashari is a retired bureaucrat who had served at key positions in Punjab and the federal government. Mian Misbah is a known businessman who had previously served as chairman Lahore Gymkhana and President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI). Kamran Lashari has been the serving chairman since 2017 and club witnessed massive improvements during this period.