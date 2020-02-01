Share:

CHINIOT-At least two people died and eight others injured in separate incidents in different localities of Chiniot on Saturday, police said.

According to details, an over speeding rickshaw and motorcycle collided head-on near Kot Khudayar at Jhumra Road, Chiniot.

One person died in the accident while eight others were seriously injured and shifted to DHQ Hospital where condition of two was stated to be critical.

A youth identified as Akhtar who had arrived in session court to pursue a case died of heart stroke. The deceased was the only bread earner of his family.