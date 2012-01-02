ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and India Sunday exchanged lists of their respective nuclear installations and facilities as well as lists of prisoners in each other’s custody, as required under bilateral agreements between the two South Asian nuclear neighbours.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Indian High Commission exchanged the respective lists here at the Foreign Office.

The exchange of the two lists is a routine annual exercise simultaneously carried between Islamabad and New Delhi on January 1 and July 1 every year.

The lists related to respective nuclear installations and facilities are exchanged in accordance with Article-II of the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear installations and facilities between Pakistan and India of 31 December, 1988. During the exchange, both sides also inform of nuclear installations and facilities that are changed and relocated during the year.

While lists of prisoners in each other’s custody are exchanged under the agreement on Consular Access signed between the two countries on May 21 2008. This time, a list of prisoners jailed was also exchanged in line with the agreement that provides counsellor to the person jailed in the neighbouring country within 90 days of arrest.

According to diplomatic sources, India has claimed that around 350 Pakistani prisoners are jailed in Indian jails currently, while 254 Pakistanis are present in jails in Indian-held Kashmir.

Pakistan and India, which resumed their peace process early last year, held a series of meetings of their respective working groups to normalise their relations. The last meeting of the working group on Conventional and Nuclear CBMs was held here on December 26-27.

Both sides discussed a number of proposals, which would be submitted to the respective foreign secretaries for further action.