HILLARY Clinton has beaten First Lady Michelle Obama to be named Most Admired Woman of 2012 - and Sarah Palin came in at number five.

The Secretary of State has won the accolade a total of 17 times - including the past 11 years on the trot - which is more than any other woman in the award’s 52-year history.

The results are based on a USA Today/Gallup poll, which asks Americans to name their most admired man and woman living in any part of the world.

Clinton, 65, finished with 21 per cent of the vote this year, while Mrs Obama came in a distant second with five per cent of Americans naming her as the woman they most admired. Her husband, however, did win the top spot in the men’s race - for his fifth time.

A third of voters named President Barack Obama as their Most Admired Man in 2012, followed by Nelson Mandela who commanded 3 per cent of the vote.

Clinton was first named Most Admired Woman in 1993, when her husband Bill Clinton became President. She finished second to Mother Teresa in 1995 and 1996, and in 2001 she was runner up to Laura Bush. This year, four of the top 10 Most Admired Women came from the world of American politics - Clinton, Obama, Condolezza Rice, who finished fourth, and Palin.

Doing her bit for women in entertainment, Oprah Winfrey achieved third place, attracting four per cent of the vote.

Two women with international advocacy causes - Malala Yousafzai and Aung San Suu Kyi - made the top 10 for 2012 while Britain’s former Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, came in at number eight. Queen Elizabeth II and Kate Middleton were the only royalty to make the list. TV and film stars and businessmen were missing from the Most Admired Man ranking. The list was distinctly politics heavy this year, which is not surprising given the Presidential election in November.

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney came in third place behind Obama and Mandela. He was followed by Rev. Billy Graham, George W. Bush, Pope Benedict XVI, Bill Clinton and The Dalai Lama. George HW Bush, Ron Paul and John McCain tied in ninth place. Last year’s Most Admired Man list included Warren Buffet, Donald Trump and Bill Gates. Hillary Clinton has been the woman most admired by Americans 17 times since Gallup began its annual poll in 1948. Eleanor Roosevelt has finished first the second most times, with 13 wins, while Margaret Thatcher won six times and Jacqueline Kennedy won the award five times. Dwight Eisenhower finished first in the Most Admired Man stakes with 12 wins, while Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton are joint runners up with eight. –Daily Mail