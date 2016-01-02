Islamabad - Despite winter vacations in courts, the legal fraternity’s campaign for the upcoming annual bar elections is in full swing in the federal capital.

According to a notification issued by Islamabad High Court (IHC) administration, the winter vacations of the courts will continue till January 8 while the annual elections to the Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) will be held on January 9.

Media Coordinator and Vice President of IBA, Chaudhry Khalid said that there are 4,000 registered voters, including 700 women lawyers.

However, he informed, only 2,313 lawyers would cast their votes as others did not deposit their annual fee and thus are not eligible to cast their votes.

In the bar elections, senior lawyers Syed Mohammad Tayyab Advocate and Javed Saleem Shorish Advocate are contesting for the position of president. For the slot of general secretary, Raja Yameen Abbasi is contesting against Zafar Khokhar while Nazeera Malik and Raja Ansar Abbas are vying for the position of vice-president and Shabana Shah and Shahid Jasra for joint secretary.

The premises of the district courts and the high court are bustled with election activities despite winter vacations.

Similarly, the candidates are also hosting tea parties, luncheons and dinners and sending text messages to potential lawyers. The candidates also utilised events such as Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) and Christmas to interact with fellow lawyers by sending them greetings along with a request to vote for them.

The election committee has already declared Chaudhry Shafqat as the library secretary after no other lawyer filed nomination papers for the post.

However, the committee has rejected the nomination papers of all candidates for 10 seats of executive body as none of them fulfilled the mandatory requirements.