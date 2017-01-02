Islamabad - The Higher Education Commission has decided to introduce online system for degree verification.

In a notification issued here on Sunday, Higher Education Commission (HEC) Executive Director Dr Arshad Ali has directed that the degrees, certificates and diplomas will be verified only by the commission whereby the universities will not be authorised to do so.

The purpose of the new system is to ease the matters regarding verification of degrees.

According to the current system of HEC, the degrees are being verified from the Karachi, Quetta and Lahore regional offices whereas it will soon be made online all across the country.

Students will upload their degrees after scanning it through HEC’s online system which will be linked to National Database and Regulation Authority (NADRA).

In the first step, the student’s identity will be verified.

The commission is also making a Pakistan qualification register where the degree programme details of all government and private universities will be present.

However, a student’s degree will fail to get verified if the details of his degree programme are not in the register.

Moreover, HEC will also give access of the database to the controller examination of all universities so that the scanned degree is also checked by them.