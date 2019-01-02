Share:

ISLAMABAD - Nearly one thousand faculty members of the COMSATS University have urged the president of the country to restrict the university’s ad-hoc administration from exercising the powers of a permanent set-up and to initiate a thorough financial audit of the institute, Tuesday.

Around 995 faculty members from seven of its campuses including Islamabad, Abottabad, Lahore, Attock, Wah, Sahiwal and Vehari campus have signed a dossier and sent it to the President, Dr Arif Alvi who is also the chancellor of the university.

The move has been made by the Academic Staff Council (ASC) of the university who gathered the faculty of all campuses and drafted a dossier to raise its concerns in the university before its chancellor.

Convener ASC Prof Dr Mehnaz Haseeb on behalf of the Academic Staff Council has requested the chancellor to look into the state of affairs of the university and solve the matters on an early basis.

The dossier available with The Nation has addressed the issues of completion of university’s statutory bodies after it was upgraded from the status of a technology institute and conducting forensic audit of the financial affairs. COMSATS was upgraded to the status of the university previous year however; government has still not appointed a permanent head of the university. The faculty has also urged the chancellor to restrict the sitting administration from exercising the powers of a permanent set-up as it was involved in termination of the faculty members serving there.

“The faculty requests for a thorough administrative, forensic, technical and financial audit of the COMSATS Institute of Information Technology so that the COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) may not suffer due to the long-standing issues like unilateral changes in Pension Fund, Benevolent Fund and Contributory Provident Fund, National Testing Service, Dual Degree Program etc”.

It added that the faculty fears that the money in these statutory funds has been defalcated. The letter said that according to COMSATS University Act, the faculty representation in the statutory bodies must be elected and the representatives from the society/experts/alumni in the Senate shall be appointed via representation as it was decided on the floor of the National Assembly by the then Chancellor CIIT on April 11, 2018.

“The representation committee remains incomplete without the placement of elected faculty members. Therefore, for the lawful implementation of the CUI Act and its execution, the completion of electoral process for the teachers is mandatory,” said the letter.

It also stated that the faculty of CUI across all campuses shows resentment and great concern over the delay of all necessary processes as well as lacking concrete steps towards the completion of governing forums for a smooth transition from CIIT to CUI. It also requested the chancellor to approve the faculty election rules as per CUI Act and holding of elections for faculty representation. Further, the interim set up should be replaced with a permanent set up through open merit-based competition and the statutory bodies must be completed.

It also urged the president that all employees who have been terminated from services without due and lawful procedure should be also reinstated. The letter alleged that the ad-hoc administration is unduly lingering on the formation of statutory bodies like Senate, Syndicate etc which is vital for its transition from COMSATS Institute of Information Technology to COMSATS University Islamabad. Furthermore, as per CUI Act 2018 representation committees are responsible for placement of members from society, alumni and experts in the field of education in statutory forums.

Earlier audit report on COMSATS financial affairs stated that the administration made illegal irregular appointments on Tenure Track System (TTS) and spent Rs69million in violation of rules.

The COMSATS administration claimed in its response that the appointments were made following the rules but the reply was not accepted in the audit report.

Rs26million irregularity was mentioned in appointments of advisors and consultants. The report didn’t accept the university’s reply on appointments as the administration didn’t provide the list of consultants whose contracts were terminated. Registrar COMSATS Dr Faheem Quershi said that he has not seen any letter written by the faculty members to the chancellor; however the sitting administration itself is convinced of having the permanent set-up in the university instead of the acting one.

He also said that the statutory bodies/governing forums completion is dependent on formulation of the university senate. He added that the file of completion of university sent has been sent to Prime Minister (PM) office and once it is approved it will decide the matters. Dr Faheem Qureshi also stated that the approval of forensic audit of the university is also the authority of the senate and it could be initiated after approval of the senate body.

He said that no employee has been terminated unlawfully by the current set-up; however the faculty on TTS has to meet the criteria set by Higher Education Commission (HEC). He added that if anyone has been terminated all the Efficiency and Disciplinary (E&D) were followed.