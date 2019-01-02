Share:

Karachi - As many as 18 persons including a minor boy sustained injuries in parts of the city when they sustained stray bullets during New Year celebrations.

As per rescue sources, the incidents were reported in Nazimabad, Defence Housing Authority, North Karachi, Liaquatabad, Lyari, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Rizvia and other localities of the city. The injured were rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital for treatment.

As per details, a seven-year old Shafeeq and a man namely Niaz were wounded when they sustained stray bullets near Ayesha Manzil area of the city.

Separately, the aerial firing caused injuries to Naveed in Sharae Noor Jahan area, Nauman in North Nazimabad, Waseem in Liaquatabad and Mohsin near Tariq Road. Others who were wounded included Din Muhammad of Ranchorr Line, Waqar Ahmed of Shah Faisal Colony. Meanwhile, a person was injured during fireworks in Baldia Town.

As per police, six injured persons were brought to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, and three each to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital.

Earlier, the main celebration was held at Sea View which was also attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his cabinet members. Fireworks were also carried out near Do Darya. On the occasion, the citizens took selfies to memorised the moments with the chief minister who mingles with the people.

Murad, Advisor to CM on information Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Minister Transport and Mass Transit Awais Qadir Shah also bought corn from a roadside pushcart.

Earlier the provincial government directed the authorities concerned to keep the Sea View open for the public and the routes leading to the celebration point should not be blocked. The notification for imposing the ban on pillion riding was also withdrawn on the directives of the CM. Earlier, the pillion riding had been banned for two days—from to Monday evening to Tuesday— under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).