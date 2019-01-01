Share:

OAKARA-An 18-month-old gipsy girl burnt alive in the hut she lived with her family near Khokhar Kothi here on Tuesday. According to police, the incident occurred on Chuchak Road near Khokhar Kothi Bridge in Renala Khurd tehsil. The gipsy family had set alight wooden stick in the hut to protect children from cold weather. But the hut caught fire and the baby girl sustained critical burns and died.

MISSING BOY FOUND DEAD

A 10-year-old boy, who had been missing for two days, was found dead in the fields of Kot Nawab near Rajowal on Tuesday. According to police, Waseem Jaffar went missing from his house about two days back. Despite hectic efforts, the boy could not be found. On Tuesday, some villagers spotted his dead body, and they informed his family and the police. The police rushed the spot and shifted the dead body to hospital. DPO Athar Ismail took serious notice of the incident, and he had directed the Hujra Shah Muqeen police to nab the killer as soon as possible. A case was registered, and investigation was underway.