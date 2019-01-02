Share:

islamabad - The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has granted 278 net-metering connections of different tariff to the customers so far after approval from National Electric Power Regulatory Authority. Sources told APP here on Tuesday that as many as 291 applications for installation of net metering were received so far out of which 278 connections had already been granted. Total load of the net metering stood at 4,928 Kilowatts, they said. They said net-metering was a revolutionary step of the government and the federal minister for Power Division was also actively pursuing the policy to promote it in all power distribution companies (DISCOs).

They said a separate cell had also been set up in every circle to facilitate the consumers to get net metering connections. It would also help minimize their bills by getting credit of sold electricity they added. “It is our responsibility to deliver the net-metering message and its benefits to our valued customers.” The sources said by getting net-metering facility, the customers not only produce their own electricity but also could sell additional electricity to the distribution company. They said Pakistan’s parliament had become the first parliament in the world which availed this facility.

Approved vender list had also been up-loaded on IESCO website www.iesco.com.pk. The customers could also get full information by calling deputy manager net-metering at number 03058881166.