KARACHI - Three doctors of Spencer Eye Hospital were issued with show cause notice. All surgical equipment for operation theatre will be provided immediately. We have to restore the standard of this hospital which was served as premier eye hospital in the city and renowned personalities came here for treatment. Cornea transplantation will be resumed in this hospital in few days which was done here 12 years ago.

This was directed by the Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman when he paid surprise visit to the Spencer Eye Hospital on Tuesday.

He paid a detailed visit of different sections and issued necessary directives.

Senior director Masood Alam, senior director medical services Dr Beerabl and acting medical superintendent Dr Nadeem Shaikh were also present.

Metropolitan Commissioner said that children in schools should get the awareness about eye diseases and their care through informational sessions. Diabetes is also a common ailment which also affected the eyesight. Children should be told that watching TV and using Mobile device for long hours can put adverse effect on their eyesight.

He also inspected the roof and other portions of the hospital and issued on the spot instructions for bringing improvement in the hospital building.

He also directed to issue the show cause notice to the doctors who were absent from duty.

He was informed that the Spencer Eye Hospital was established in 1938 and daily over 300 patients come here for OPD and more than 25 operations done on daily basis.

There are 15 doctors and 150 paramedics staff in this hospital with 150 beds and five beds in OT class room and seminar hall and also available here. Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman also inspected the bus of the hospital donated in 1984 which is still operational.