LAHORE - More than 30 others were injured after being hit by stray bullets on New Year night, reports said on Tuesday.

Rescue workers said at least 34 persons including women and children sustained bullet injuries in parts of the metropolis. All the injured and were shifted to different public hospitals. Many victims of aerial firing are still under intensive medical care at the hospitals.

Heavy gunfire erupted across the city as celebrations began at 12am. A large number of youngsters riding on motorcycles take to the streets to celebrate the event despite severe cold. Many car-riding families were also seen.

A police spokesman on Tuesday claimed that the Lahore police arrested 40 accused of aerial firing on New Year night.

An official said at least 11 people were admitted to the Mayo Hospital with bullet injuries. Similarly, 15 victims of stray bullets were admitted to Jinnah Hospital and Lahore General Hospital. Another eight people were shifted to Services Hospital and other local hospitals.

Despite crackdown and massive deployment of police, many people defied the ban on aerial firing and one-wheeling to welcome the New Year. Large crowds were seen with fireworks on the rooftop of high-rises in various parts of the city.

Gunmen on rooftops started firing into the air as the clock struck 12:00 (midnight). The gunfire lasted for several hours. Youngsters were seen dancing on music on Mall Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg, and Iqbal Town.

According to a police spokesman, at least 3,816 motorbikes were checked during security search in metropolis and more than 340 motorcycles were impounded.

“Special contingents of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Units were deployed on main roads of the city to ensure regular and effective patrolling,” the spokesman said. “Lahore police also arrested another 23 accursed on the charges of use of fire arms on New Year night.”